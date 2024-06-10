Bank of America Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $49.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

NYSE:BROS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,811,698 shares of company stock valued at $336,111,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

