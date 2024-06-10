Bank of America Co. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

