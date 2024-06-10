Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $39.78 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

