Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOWL. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Bowlero Price Performance

Bowlero stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.58. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bowlero by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

