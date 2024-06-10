Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target at $5.00

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Telos

Institutional Trading of Telos

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Telos stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Telos has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $287.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

