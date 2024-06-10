Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.75 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 219.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
