Brokers Set Expectations for PodcastOne, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODC)

Get PodcastOne alerts:

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PodcastOne in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PODC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

PodcastOne Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of PodcastOne stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. PodcastOne has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Insider Transactions at PodcastOne

In other PodcastOne news, Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.