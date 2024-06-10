Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Head-To-Head Review

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22 Banco Bradesco $39.41 billion N/A $2.85 billion $0.23 9.52

Analyst Ratings

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brunswick Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 6.70% 9.55% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Brunswick Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

