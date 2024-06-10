Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up to $46.82

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.82, but opened at $50.94. Cactus shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 297,367 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Cactus Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

