Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.46. The stock had a trading volume of 87,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.