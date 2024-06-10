Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Calian Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGY opened at C$55.09 on Monday. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$64.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

