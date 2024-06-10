California First Leasing Co. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Get California First Leasing alerts:

California First Leasing Price Performance

CFNB opened at $20.00 on Monday. California First Leasing has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

About California First Leasing

(Get Free Report)

Read More

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.