California First Leasing Co. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
California First Leasing Price Performance
CFNB opened at $20.00 on Monday. California First Leasing has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.
About California First Leasing
