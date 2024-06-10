Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $471,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $4,070,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WSO opened at $462.63 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.58 and a 52-week high of $491.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.