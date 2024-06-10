Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Proto Labs, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRLB)

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $32.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $816.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

