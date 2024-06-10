Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 91,019 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,019 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of AON worth $37,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE AON traded up $5.42 on Monday, reaching $288.54. The company had a trading volume of 206,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day moving average is $305.71. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

