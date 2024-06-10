Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in monday.com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Up 0.4 %

MNDY stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $224.03. 44,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 587.49 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Get Our Latest Report on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.