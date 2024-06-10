Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.2 %

MT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. 197,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,887. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

