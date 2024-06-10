Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 183.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of WY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,406. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

