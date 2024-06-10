Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

COF stock opened at $139.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

