Capital One Financial Comments on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.26 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.