Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.91.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:CJT opened at C$111.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.41. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$125.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.