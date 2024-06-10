CastleKnight Management LP Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 157.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 87.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

NYSE CRM opened at $241.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,870 shares of company stock worth $177,970,848. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

