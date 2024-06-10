CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $85.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

