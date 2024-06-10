Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.35.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $146.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

