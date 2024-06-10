CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 149.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 253,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $58,777,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 103.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 628,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

