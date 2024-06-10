CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.