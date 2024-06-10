CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Workiva by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 354,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Workiva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WK opened at $77.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

