CenterBook Partners LP Buys 2,499 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 87,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.