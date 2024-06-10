CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 23,750 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

