CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 7,462 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Kirby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kirby by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kirby by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Kirby by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,662 shares of company stock worth $4,572,893 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $124.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

