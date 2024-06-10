CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,039 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNIT opened at $3.26 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $783.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

