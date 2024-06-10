CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $229.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.56 and a 12-month high of $256.73.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,023. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

