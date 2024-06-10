CenterBook Partners LP Has $379,000 Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396,554 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLRS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,776 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth $3,764,000. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.50. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.