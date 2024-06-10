CenterBook Partners LP Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 217,482 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Global-E Online Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

