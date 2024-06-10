CenterBook Partners LP Has $563,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,085 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.6 %

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

