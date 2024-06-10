CenterBook Partners LP Invests $260,000 in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Energy Vault as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.15 on Monday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 80,339 shares of company stock valued at $123,341 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

