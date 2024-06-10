CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,106 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 38.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in International Money Express by 192.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in International Money Express by 6.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $698.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

