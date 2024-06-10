CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 2,598 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,238,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 604,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,094,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $115.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $102.61 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

