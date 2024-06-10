CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,106 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $42.73.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.