CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $156.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

