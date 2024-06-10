CenterBook Partners LP Sells 29,825 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,347 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of VRNS opened at $42.36 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

