CenterBook Partners LP Takes $228,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $41,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,755,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 21.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,412,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,692,000 after purchasing an additional 244,884 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS opened at $52.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

