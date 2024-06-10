CenterBook Partners LP Takes $440,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,734 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

