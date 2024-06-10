Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,084 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.8 %

DKNG stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

