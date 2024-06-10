Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $214.79 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.