Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, June 26th (NYSE:CMG)

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,169.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,072.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,681.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,260.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.