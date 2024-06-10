CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $857,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $4,070,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSO opened at $462.63 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $491.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

