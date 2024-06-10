CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 235 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $48.05 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

