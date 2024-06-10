CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 394 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $130.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

