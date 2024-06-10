CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 472,595 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,848 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,768. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.